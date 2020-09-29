Boca Raton non-profit helping Hispanic, Latino business owners

During Hispanic Heritage Month a Boca Raton non-profit organization is helping keep the business community connected.
Luz Reyes knows a lot about sales. Her supply and engineering company based in Boca Raton puts food on the table
“This pays the bills,” she said.
But her writing is what feeds her soul.
“Like my mission, my purpose, my life purpose,” Reyes explained.
The pages in her books are filled with messages of positivity and a story about what she thought was her last chapter.
“Leukemia— they told me I was going to die,” she said.
Now she lives her life uplifting others.
“I became a speaker of positive values and positive thinking,” Reyes said. “Then I started interacting more and more with Latin people.”
Along the way she met Valentina Moretti, the co-founder of the Hispanic Entrepreneur Initiative.
“And what we bring to the table is just that— education, training, coaching,” Moretti explained.
She says now they are holding virtual networking and coaching events— helping Hispanic and Latino immigrants achieve the American Dream.
“We don’t have a network to support us, so it’s very important that organizations like ours are here in south Florida,” Moretti said.
HEI has two upcoming events, on Oct. 15, the group will host a forum on effective cross-cultural communication in English and on Oct. 21 a Spanish forum on immigrating to the United States.
Link: http://heiflorida.org/
