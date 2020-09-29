Do you recognize him? West Palm police seek family of deceased man

West Palm Beach police are trying to find the family of a man who was found deceased inside his residence Sunday.
Police said 90-year-old Sidney Scott's death appears to be medical-related due to pre-existing heart conditions and his medical doctor agreed to sign the death certificate.
Scott had been in and out of Florida State prison from 1988 to 1989 and 1995 to 2001.
According to his birth certificate, Scott was born in Jackson, Mississippi on Aug. 20, 1930, to a L. B. Barnes, who was 20 years old at the time. The certificate does not provide any further identifiers for Barnes and no father is listed.
Police said they have spoken with neighbors and landlord and no one could provide any information or recall seeing any family visiting him over the past 8 years as he resided there.
Anyone with information is asked to call the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1782.
Scripps Only Content 2020