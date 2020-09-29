Dog punched in Boynton Beach removed from owner’s custody

A dog caught on video being punched and slapped by its owner in Boynton Beach will receive a new home.
Police said Tuesday the owner of the 2-year-old female pit bull-Lab mix named Addison permanently relinquished custody.
Video showed the owner punching the dog Sunday at Intracoastal Park.
The owner expressed remorse and said he understood the gravity of his actions, according to police.
Boynton Beach Animal Cruelty Investigator Liz Roehrich said two other dogs at the man's home, ages 11 and 13, appeared to have been well taken care of, and there is no probable cause to remove them.
"Adi can now look forward to finding a forever home filled with love and gentle hands," Roehrich said.
Addison has been in the custody of Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control since Monday morning.
All inquiries into Addison's status and availability for adoption should be directed to Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control.
The previous owner of the dog has not been arrested, but police said the criminal investigation is ongoing.
