Former PBSO deputy sentenced to 13 years in prison in manslaughter case

A retired Palm Beach County deputy was sentenced to 13 years behind bars on Tuesday for shooting and killing his estranged son-in-law two years ago.
Carlton Nebergall was convicted of manslaughter in March for the February 2018 fatal shooting of Jacob Lodge.
Nebergall was charged with first-degree murder in Lodge's death, but jurors convicted him on a lesser charge during his second trial.
On Tuesday, Judge Jeffrey Gillen sentenced Nebergall to 13 years in state prison, but gave him credit for 955 days that he's already served in the Palm Beach County Jail.
In a tearful address to Judge Gillen, Nebergall said he believed his life was in danger during his encounter with Lodge, and he has to live with his son-in-law's death for the rest of his life.
"I am extremely remorseful and wish that this never happened," Nebergall said.
A mistrial was declared in Nebergall's first trial in December because a juror was caught using a cellphone while Nebergall's defense attorney was giving his closing arguments.
Defense attorney Michael Salnick asked Judge Jeffrey Gillen for a sentence that was less than the recommended sentencing guidelines, citing his client's 27-year law enforcement career with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
Salnick argued during trial that Nebergall shot Lodge in self-defense.
