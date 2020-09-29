Free HIV testing event held in St. Lucie County

The Florida Department of Health in St. Lucie County teamed up Tuesday with the National LGBTQ Task Force to help stop the spread of HIV among gay and bisexual men.
The department hosted free HIV testing sessions in the morning and afternoon at their office in Fort Pierce.
Health officials say the key to preventing the spread is to know your status.
"We know that sometimes individuals don't have insurance, or feel like this is not accessible for them, so us popping up a tent outside of our building and letting them know that these services are free of charge is really important to us in our mission as part of being part of the HIV prevention team," said Cassandra Novalien Petit-Homme with the Florida Department of Health in St Lucie County.
Doctors say early diagnosis is important so patients can begin treatment and care, resulting in better health outcomes.
Tuesday's event was part of National Gay Men's HIV/AIDS Awareness Day.
