Judge denies request by Palm Beach County teachers to temporarily close schools

A Palm Beach County judge on Tuesday denied a request by a group of school district employees who wanted brick-and-mortar schools to be temporarily closed over fears of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Six school district employees and the husband of a teacher were suing the School District of Palm Beach County, hoping to get an emergency injunction to temporarily stop the district from "unnecessarily and unconstitutionally forcing Plaintiffs and thousands of others to return to brick and mortar schools at this time and postponing their return until it is safe to do so."
The lawsuit demanded that no one be allowed to return to schools "until competent, independent health officials say it is safe to do so."
On Tuesday, Judge Glenn Kelley officially denied the request, saying elected officials, not the court system, must determine "how and when businesses and government institutions will reopen and function.
"This Court cannot second guess the plan developed and implemented by the School Board," Judge Kelley wrote in his order. "The issues raised in this case clearly demonstrate the difficult choices faced by policymakers locally, statewide and nationally in dealing with a national health crisis."
Judge Kelley admitted that while "placing high-risk individuals in a classroom may not be good policy," he said courts do not intervene in policy decisions like that.
The lawsuit took issue with a policy in particular that allows school district employees to apply for remote work if they feel they have a medical condition that may put them at risk of contracting COVID-19 on school campuses.
Once the school district's human resources department approves an employee for remote work, it's then up to that employee's school principal to determine if they can be reassigned to a remote position.
If a remote position doesn't exist, that employee can appeal to human resources or take personal leave to remain at home.
"While the School District may offer remote teaching to certain individuals, this does not create a legal right for all to teach remotely," Judge Kelley wrote in his order. "Without a clear legal right, an injunction cannot issue."
It's unclear how the school district employees in the lawsuit will proceed from here.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
