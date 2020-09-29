LIVE: Sentencing for former PBSO deputy convicted of manslaughter

September 29, 2020 at 12:15 PM EDT - Updated September 29 at 1:50 PM

A retired Palm Beach County deputy will be sentenced Tuesday for shooting and killing his estranged son-in-law two years ago.

Carlton Nebergall was convicted of manslaughter in March for the February 2018 fatal shooting of Jacob Lodge.

Nebergall was charged with first-degree murder in Lodge's death, but jurors convicted him on a lesser charge during his second trial.

A mistrial was declared in Nebergall's first trial in December because a juror was caught using a cellphone while Nebergall's defense attorney was giving his closing arguments.

Defense attorney Michael Salnick is asking Judge Jeffrey Gillen for a sentence that is less than the recommended sentencing guidelines, citing his client's 27-year law enforcement career with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Salnick argued during trial that Nebergall shot Lodge in self-defense.

