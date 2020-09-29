Loggerhead Marinelife Center to release two sea turtles Wednesday

Loggerhead Marinelife Center will release two sea turtle patients behind its facility Wednesday morning.
Brody and Terra will be released at 9:30 a.m. after having successful rehabilitations.
The center said Brody, an adult male sea turtle, was found floating offshore of Fort Pierce with a fishing line entangled around its neck, causing a deep constriction wound.
Terra, a subadult loggerhead sea turtle patient, was found at FPL’s St. Lucie site. Terra has a wound from an unknown cause to its left caudal carapace and was underweight and in poor health overall due to chronic debilitation.
This turtle was originally tagged, and released by biologists from FPL’s St. Lucie site on Aug. 23, 2019, and has since been re-encountered three additional times.
The Loggerhead Marinelife Center is located at 14200 US Highway One in Juno Beach.
