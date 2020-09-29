Palm Beach Co. restaurants move to 100% seating capacity

Palm Beach County restaurants can move to 100 percent seating capacity as of Tuesday evening, according to county officials.
A new emergency order from county administrator Verdenia Baker went into effect at 5 p.m.
Palm Beach County's mask mandate is still in effect, meaning the public still need to comply when social distancing is not possible.
Businesses can still be held accountable for not enforcing mask rules.
All prior Palm Beach County emergency orders imposing COVID-19-related restrictions on individuals, businesses, and/or establishments have been repealed and replaced with Tuesday's new order.
Palm Beach County Mayor Dave Kerner said Friday the county would move to Phase Three along with the rest of the state of Florida.
Ready the full emergency order issued Tuesday:
