Police: Pregnant woman killed by hit-and-run driver

A pregnant woman was killed by a hit-and-run driver Tuesday afternoon in West Palm Beach, police said.
Sgt. David Lefont said the incident occurred shortly after 3 p.m. along the 3800 block of Pinewood Ave.
Police said a 1999-2001 silver/gray Honda Odyssey, driven by a Hispanic woman, backed over a pregnant woman and a toddler.
Both victims were transported to a local hospital where the pregnant woman was pronounced dead.
Lefont said the toddler is in critical condition, and the woman's fetus survived.
The vehicle fled the scene and officers are currently searching for it.
Lefont said the vehicle is missing its front bumper.
Anyone with information is urged to call the West Palm Beach Police Department 561-822-1900, Case Number 20-14773.
