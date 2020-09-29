Port St. Lucie man facing 26 felonies after traffic stop

A Monday traffic stop in Port St. Lucie resulted in the arrest of man now facing multiple counts of larceny and fraud.
An officer spotted a driver, later identified as Justin Joseph, 18, of Port St. Lucie, driving a 2017 Mercedes westbound on Southwest Crosstown Parkway with a front windshield tinted entirely.
Police said other windows also appeared to be illegally tinted, preventing the officer from seeing through the rear window.
During the traffic stop, police said they found more than $2,100 in cash in Joseph's possession and inside his car.
Police also found an assortment of debit and credit cards -- none of which were in Joseph's name.
Detectives said Joseph is part of a larger group that uses various debit and gift cards to create fraudulent claims at local stores.
Investigators said Joseph would get paid from the unknown individuals for the fraudulent claims. Detectives are working to identify anybody associated with Joseph.
Joseph faces the following felony charges:
- 12 counts of criminal use of personal information
- 10 counts of possession of stolen credit cards
- Unauthorized use of a credit card
- Unlawful possession of personal identification cards
- Obtaining property by false personation
- Scheme to defraud
He was also issued traffic citations for illegal windshield tinting and violation of a learner's permit.
Jail records show he is being held on $65,000 bond.
