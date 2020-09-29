School COVID-19 case numbers released

The Florida Department of Health released Tuesday much-anticipated data in the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of cases confirmed in schools statewide.
The department confirmed just more than 4,300 cases of COVID-19 in primary and secondary schools statewide between Sept. 6 and Sept. 26, 2020.
That number includes the combined cases for teachers, students, and staff members. It also indicates whether they showed symptoms.
The department reported the following local numbers:
Fifty total cases in Palm Beach County, including 38 students, 4 teachers, 3 staff members, and 5 unknown positions. 31 people experienced COVID-19 symptoms. 17 people reported having no symptoms.
Forty total cases in Martin County, including 32 students, 2 teachers, and 6 unknown positions. 30 people reported symptoms. 7 people did not report symptoms.
Twenty-seven total cases in St. Lucie County, including 24 students, 2 teachers, and 1 unknown position. 22 people experienced symptoms. 5 people did not report symptoms.
Twenty-four total cases in Indian River County, including 16 students, 3 teachers, and 5 unknown positions. 16 people experienced symptoms. 8 people did not report symptoms.
Parents like Dr. Rabih Kashouty are glad the FDOH is now releasing that data, though it does not include the entirety of the school year.
“Absolutely, that’s something the community should have access to instead of keeping the numbers to themselves. I think parents are entitled to know what’s going on,” Dr. Kashouty said.
He is a father of two and said he is among the parents who made the tough decision to send their children back to school in person.
“It’s still the first month of school so we have to see what happens in the next two to three months,” Dr. Kashouty said. “As long as we keep the trend not going up to high, I think we’re okay,” Dr. Kashouty said.
A spokesperson for the department of health said there is no indication in the data as to whether or not students, staff, or teachers actually contracted the virus in school and that the spread has also occurred outside of schools during after-school activities.
