State’s newly reported coronavirus deaths spike to 106, cases surge to 3,266

One day after nearly four-month low, Florida’s newly reported deaths rose from 5 to 106 and cases increased from 738 to 3,266, the Department of Health announced Tuesday. Also, first-time daily positivity rates spiked with Florida going up 5 percent to 5.01 and Palm Beach County more than doubling to 4.14 as reported tests climbed.
Weekend data are traditionally lower with 10 deaths reported Sunday as well as 9 last Sunday and 21 last Monday. Last Tuesday's rise was 99.
Monday's death total tied for the last lowest of 5 on May 31. And the cases were the fewest since June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.
The state's first-time daily infection rate of all tested was 5.01, one of three days over 14 days above 5 percent after 4.22 percent one day ago, a two-week low of 4.05 two days ago and a high of 5.85 on Sept. 21. Palm Beach County's rate increased to 4.14 from among the lowest in months, 2.06, and 2.91 four days ago, at the time the lowest since May 18. The high of 6.80 seven days ago was the only time it was above 5 percent over 14 days.
The state's total daily positivity rate for all tests rose to 6.67 on 70,893 tests reported by labs to the state Sunday from 5.37 on only 20,991 tests the day before. The two-week low was 5.33 percent on Sept. 17 and the high was 7.54 one week ago. The record test total was 142,964 July 11. In Palm Beach County there were 175 residents positive on 4,223 total tested compared with 28 of 1,362 the day before.
Florida's total of 704,567 cases is 10 percent of the total infection in the U.S. though the state only comprises 6.5 percent of the population.
On Sunday, cases passed 700,000 after surpassing 600,000 more than one month ago, Aug. 23.
The last time there were more than 3,000 cases was 3,573 Saturday, Sept. 19. The last time cases were more than 4,000 was 4,684 on Aug. 22.
For five days new deaths have declined with 202 reported Wednesday, 177 Thursday, 120 Friday, 107 Saturday.
The record was 276 deaths on Aug. 11.
Since the first two deaths were announced on March 6, which is 207 days, the death toll has climbed to 14,143 among residents, with an average of 69 per day, and 14,313 including 170 nonresidents, which didn't change.
It took nine days for the toll to pass from 13,000 to 14,000. It was eight days to pass 12,000 on Sept.9.
It took 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. More than two months ago, July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.
Palm Beach County's death toll increased by 7 to 1,343, third highest in the state behind Miami-Dade and Broward, after 1 on Monday and none the day before. On the Treasure Coast, St. Lucie increased by 4 to 280, Martin stayed 142 and Indian River rose by 1 to 17. Okeechobee remained at 27 deaths with its first two fatalities on July 25.
With an increase of 31 deaths in South Florida, or 29.2 percent of the state total at 6,543 is 46.2 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.
Cases in Florida are much lower than three months ago.
Before going under triple digits for the first time in nerly four months, Sunday was 1,882, Saturday was 2,795 and Friday. Las Tuesday's rise 2,470 and Monday cases by 1,685, which at the time was the lowest since 1,371 on June 10. Then, on June 15 they hit 1,758.
Palm Beach County's daily cases increased by 175 after 27 the day before with 100 two days ago and matched two weeks ago.
Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 249 compared with 43 the day before. The state reported Monday there are currently 2,109 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is 4 more than the day before.
Deaths
Florida is in fifth place in the United States. On June 16, Florida was in 11th place in the nation.
Texas is in fourth place with the addition of 11 deaths Monday after a state-record 324 on Aug. 11, for a total of 15,533. California tied Arkansas with the most new deaths, 21, and is in third place overall with 15,608, just 75 ahead of Texas.
State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state Monay and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 863 on Aug. 31.
In a state report Monday, 10 deaths were added from the last day's report and 5 removed after determining they weren't related to COVID-19.
Deaths rose by 727 in the state over seven days (a daily average of 104) for 5.4 percent, a figure tally that had been more than 1,200 deaths recently. Two months ago the one-week figure was in the mid 200s. Palm Beach County increased by 64 for 5.0 percent. The U.S. figure is 2.6 percent with the world at 3.8 percent.
Miami-Dade increased by 15 to 3,243 after decreasing by 3 the day before 3,228 with 158 more in one week. Broward is at 1,384 with a rise of 4 in one day and 56 in one week. St. Lucie has risen by 11 deaths in one week compared with Martin by 10, Indian River by 4 and Okeechobee by 4.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 23 states, including Arkansas' 1,329 after adding 21 and Iowa's 1,321 after adding 6 Tuesday.
Pinellas increased by 8 to 752 deaths in fourth place and Hillsborough also by 8 to 636 in fifth place. Polk increased by 1 to 529 in sixth and Lee remained at 67 in seventh.
Cases
Since the first two cases were announced on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 3.3 percent of the state's 21.48 million population with 704,568, third in the nation. The average over 212 days is 3,323 per day.
In one week, cases have risen by 16,659, which averages 2,266 per day, at 2.4 percent.
California has the most cases in the U.S. at 805,263 with the addition of a U.S.-high 2,955 Monday. Texas had 1,397 and is second overall with 739,743. New York, which was the leader during much of the pandemic, is in fourth at 456,410 with an additional 784.
Florida's daily case increases have been below 10,000 since July 26 when they climbed by 12,199.
The record for most cases was 15,300 cases, which was the highest figure ever in the United States.
In Palm Beach County, new cases have been much lower since the record 1,171 July 5. The total now is 46,485, including residents and nonresidents.
Miami-Dade's cases were 620 compared with 40 and Broward's increase was 248 vs. 20. In the Treasure Coast area, the rise over one day was 14 in Martin, 45 in St. Lucie, 18 in Indian River, 10 in Okeechobee.
Testing
Florida's total number of people tested is 5,297,279, which is 24.7 percent of the state's population behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas and No. 4 Illinois.
The overall Florida positive rate decreased to 13.3 percent from 13.31 the day before.
In Palm Beach County, the last time the first-time rate has been above 10.0 percent was 10.2 percent on Aug. 4.
Miami-Dade's rate surged to a two-week high of 6.87 from a two-week low of 2.70 percent. The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward's rate was 3.11 percent after a two-week low and a high of 4.94 six days ago, the first time it was over 4 percent in two weeks.
Elsewhere, St. Lucie's rate increased to 4.33 percent from 3.60 and a two-week low of 2.47 two days ago and two-week high of 5.97 on Thursday. Martin's rate was 2.92 percent after 2.04, a two-week low of 1.59 on Sept. 15 and a high of 9.89 on Sept. 18. Indian River's rate surged to 6.09 after 4.08, a two-week high of 7.21 percent two days ago and a two-week low of 2.17 on Sept. 16. Okeechobee's rate was 12.66 on 69 negative tests after 25.0 on 6 negative tests, a two-week high of 34.33 percent on 44 tests one week ago and a low of 4.35 on 44 five days ago.
Palm Beach County has 46,485 cases out of 368,531 total tested for 12.61 percent overall, not including those awaiting tests and inconclusive.
Miami-Dade leads with 170,086 positive cases out of 916,538 tested for 18.56 percent, and Broward is second with 77,122 cases and 568,601 tested for 13.46 percentage.
In Martin County, it's 4,908 of 35,860 for 13.69 percent. In St. Lucie, it's 8,054 out of 62,043 for 12.98 percent, Indian River with 3,243 of 36,100 for 8.98 percent and Okeechobee 1,566 of 11,137 for 14.06 percent.
Mortality rate
The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths.
The state's rate increased to 2.0 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 2.9 percent in the United States and 3.0 percent worldwide, which passed 1 million deaths Sunday and is at 1,006,121 Monday and passed 33.5 million cases, according to Worldometers.info. In tracking by Johns Hopkins, the death toll passed 1 million Monday.
Palm Beach County's rate was 2.9 percent, compared with Broward at 1.8 percent and Miami-Dade with 1.9 percent. With much fewer deaths, the mortality rate is 3.5 percent in St. Lucie, 2.9 percent in Martin, 3.6 percent in Indian River and 1.7 percent in Okeechobee.
Florida has 659 deaths per 1 million people compared with the U.S. average of 634 per million. New York, which represents 16.2 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 1,708 per million. Worldwide, the figure is 129.1 per million.
Age breakdown
The median age for all deaths in Florida is 79.
Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including the newly reported death of a 12-year-girl from Duval on Saturday, as well as a 6-year-old from Hillsborough, a 9-year-year old from Putnam and two 11-year-olds, a boy in Miami-Dade and a girl in Broward.
Four other juveniles are among the 33 deaths in the 15-24 class, including a 16-year-old girl in Miami-Dade, a 16-year-old girl in Lee, a 17-year-old boy in Pasco and a 17-year-old boy in Manatee. This class didn't have any additions.
Ninety-five eople from 25 to 34 also have died from the virus, which went up by 1.
A total of 4,529 people 85 and older have died in the state from the virus, an increase of 37 in one day.
Ninety-three percent of the fatalities are 55 and older and 61 percent are 75 and older. A smaller percentage of older people have tested positive – 28 percent age 55 and older and 7 percent 75 and older.
At the other end of the age spectrum, there are 11,923 cases of infants to 4 years old, an increase of 62, and 279 were hospitalized, which went up by 2. From ages 5-14, there are 29,542 29,391, an increase of 151 with 254 in the hospital at one time, which increased by 3.
From the infant to 54 age group, there are 501,242 of the 696,171 residents' cases. In that group, 970 have died, with an increase of 8, for a 0.19 death percentage. From infant to 64, there are 591,813 cases. A total of 2,520 have died, an increase of 20, for a 0.43 percentage.
Cities
Through Monday, West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities with 11,369, with an increase of 9. Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, decreased by 3 to 7,878 followed by Boca Raton at 6,728 up from 6,723. Boynton Beach stayed at 4,074 and Delray Beach at 3,151 vs. 3,147. A total of 1,111 in the county not designated by a city. In addition, the list of cities includes separate listings of misspellings and miscoded counties.
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 4,739, an increase of 4, followed by Fort Pierce at 2,788, up 2, and Stuart with 2,284, which decreased by 2.
In Indian River County, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, remained at 412 compared with only 3 on May 31.
Hospitalizations
A total of 43,855 people in the state have been hospitalized, a rise from 42,771 seven days ago. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
The number is 3,650 in Palm Beach County, with an increase of 18 compared with 2 the day before; 391 in Martin, which didn't change; St. Lucie at 666 with an increase of 3, Indian River rose by 4 to 301and Okeechobee from 172 to 174.
Long-term care
Forty-one percent of the deaths, 5,768 are residents and staff of long-term care, including 589 in Palm Beach County, which is second most in the state behind 796 in Miami-Dade. The state increase was 47 and Palm Beach County went up by 4.
National
Since the first death was reported six months ago on Feb. 29, the toll has risen to 205,062, a gain of 306, according to Johns Hopkins. Worldometers reported an increase of 355 to 209,808.
Cases reached 7,147,751 with an increase of 32,743. They have exceeded 70,000 seven times, including a record 78,446 on July 24 and the last time was July 31.
Last Monday in the U.S., there were 356 more deaths and 52,070 cases.
The one week U.S. death increase was 5,197 at 2.6 percent.
New York has the most deaths in the nation at 33,140 with 9 reported after a high of 799 in April.
Among other states in the top 10 for deaths: No. 2 New Jersey 4, No. 6 Massachusetts 11, No. 7 Illinois 13, No. 8 Pennsylvania 1, No. 9 Michigan 7, No. 10 Georgia 15.
Also, No. 11 Arizona reported 1 death, as well as an additional 273 cases. No. 24 Washington, the original epicenter in the United States, reported 3.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 9.3 percent of the 3,837 additional deaths Monday and 20.9 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total. The one week world death increase was 36,869 at 3.8 percent.
Last Monday's death increase was 4,137.
Cases increased by 230,547, according to Worldometers.info. The record is 322,648 on Sept. 18.
Brazil, which is second behind the United States for deaths, reported 385 deaths to rise to 142,161. Brazil's record is 1,554 on July 29. The nation added 16,018 cases at 4,748,327 in third place.
India reported 82,170 cases after a world-record 97,894 one week ago to rise past 6 million at 6,074,703, which is second in world behind U.S. Also, India recorded a world-high 1,039 deaths, after a national-record 1,299 last week, to rise to 95,542 and in third place.
Mexico announced 173 more deaths late Monday compared with a high of 1,092 on June 4 for a total of 76,603 in fourth place.
Four European nations are in the top 11 as cases are surging on the continent. The United Kingdom reported 13 additional deaths for 42,001 in fifth place with the record daily high 1,172, as well as 4,044 cases, three days after a record 6,874. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter and reached 919 in one day, reported 16 deaths. No. 8 France announced 81 deaths, as well as 4,070 cases. Spain reported 59 deaths and is in ninth place in deaths, just 397 behind France.
No. 7 Peru announced 62 deaths and is 516 ahead of France. No. 10 Iran reported 190 deaths.
Russia is in fourth place in the world in cases with 1,159,573, including an additional 8,135, the most since 8,248 on June 16. The nation gained 61 deaths and is in 12th.
No. 20 Canada reported 10 deaths for a total of 9,278 and 2,176 cases, the most since 2,760 on May 3. No other day has been more than 2,000. Between May 26 and Aug. 30 cases were never more than 1,000.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity" with no lockdown, reported no data and is at 5,880. Neighboring Norway reported 4 deaths to rise to 274, as well as 90 more cases.
China, the original epicenter of the world, hasn’t reported a death since April 26 and dropped to 32nd behind Romania and Saudi Arabia, and added 12 cases Tuesday.
