Students finding ways to use technology to skip distance learning

Grandmother Cora Hatcher said watching her grandson in distance learning involved the entire family.
"To watch him to make sure he is doing what he's supposed to be doing," she said.
But some students are finding ways to make believe they are in the virtual classroom.
"I have heard that some schools have that issue going on, probably the classes are more numerous than what I have. At the time I only have 14 students so it's hard for them to find those loopholes," said Veronica Sibajas, an integrated studies teacher at Turtle River Montessori.
Technology Expert David Anefils with SupportClub.com said friends started telling him their lids were finding ways to fake being in distance learning.
"So they've been using virtual loopholes in order to fake their attendance online. What they are doing is either putting up either pictures, still pictures, or pre-recorded videos of them as if they are in attendance," said Anefils.
He said kids are using apps or video chat services.
"They are using these third-party apps to share the stuff they missed while not in attendance, things like homework, test answers," said Anefils. "My biggest advice to the parents is to make sure you check in with the teachers or the teachers they have. The teachers can have the students at least every 30 minutes say let's have a stretching exercise so that you can decipher who is in attendance."
Sibajas added, "We are constantly asking questions and they are graded on participation and they are constantly being involved in the conversation."
Scripps Only Content 2020