VIDEO: Fort Lauderdale police tackle former Trump campaign manager

Police released bodycam video Monday showing them take former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale into custody in South Florida.
The footage shows officers tackling him outside his home in Fort Lauderdale on Sunday.
Parscale can be heard saying over and over that he didn't do anything.
Police went to his house after his wife reported that Parscale was suicidal.
Before tackling him, the police spoke to his wife outside the home.
They said Candice Parscale told them that her husband had access to guns and threatened himself.
She also said she heard what sounded like a gunshot.
Officers later convinced Brad Parscale on the phone to come out of the house, before tackling and handcuffing him.
Parscale is now in custody under the Baker Act, a Florida law that allows involuntary mental health detention of people who could be dangerous to themselves or others.
Parscale was demoted from his job after Trump's disappointing rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in June.
But Parscale still has a senior position on the Trump team.
A Trump campaign staffer said Parscale is a member of the family and they are supporting him.
