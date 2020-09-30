Boca Raton barber accused of shooting at 2 clients

A Boca Raton barber is accused of shooting at two clients in the parking lot of a church.
John Digiovanni, 35, was arrested Wednesday on two counts of attempted first-degree murder.
According to Boca Raton police, a man told detectives Tuesday that he and his friend were shot at by their barber the previous evening. He told detectives that Digiovanni had scheduled appointments to cut their hair but hadn't shown up over the past two weeks.
When one of the men contacted Digiovanni to confront him about accepting appointments and not keeping them, Digiovanni started yelling and threatening him, police said.
Later that night, the men asked Digiovanni to meet with them so they could discuss what was bothering him, police said.
The men told police that Digiovanni told them to meet him at the First United Methodist Church on Mizner Boulevard.
However, when Digiovanni arrived, he began yelling from his vehicle and then pulled out a gun, firing three shots at the men before driving away, police said.
Neither man was hurt.
Police said video evidence corroborated what the men told them.
Digiovanni was being held without bond at the main Palm Beach County jail.
