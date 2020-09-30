COVID-19 exhibit in West Palm Beach shows how the virus affects the human body

Opening this week at the South Florida Science Center and Aquarium is their latest exhibit called 'Real Bodies: The Exhibition,' which shows off the different systems of the human body.
But in addition, the display takes a deeper look at the ramifications caused by the coronavirus.
"The information in each of the galleries is extremely relevant for what is happening today with the global pandemic," said Kate Arrizza, CEO of the South Florida Science Center and Aquarium. "You'll see that the most common symptom in [COVID-19] patients for the nervous system are headaches."
In the digestive system, one of the side effects can be liver damage.
The science center said most of its exhibits are static, however 'Real Bodies: The Exhibition' will continue to evolve as scientists learn more about the coronavirus.
"Most of our exhibits the information is there, [sic] the information it is what it is, but this one we will constantly be updating because this is such a new topic. This is research that the top universities [and] top doctors in the world are putting out," said Arrizza.
The 11 galleries show off what happens under the skin in the human body, causing some to wonder if it is appropriate for children.
"The kids absolutely love this exhibit. None of them have any issues. It's the adults who think, oh my gosh! I've never seen a [human anatomical] specimen like this before," said Arrizza.
'Real Bodies: The Exhibition' will be on display at the South Florida Science Center and Aquarium until April. To learn more about the exhibit, click here.
