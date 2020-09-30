Florida’s newly reported deaths rise to 174; new cases decline to 1,948

Four European nations are in the top 11 as cases are surging on the continent. The United Kingdom reported 71 additional deaths for 42,072 in fifth place with the record daily high 1,172, as well as a record 7,143 cases. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter and reached 919 in one day, reported 24 deaths. No. 8 France announced 85 deaths, as well as 8,051 cases. Spain reported 203 deaths and is in ninth place in deaths, just 279 behind France, as well as 9,906 cases, behind the record 11,588 on Sept. 18.