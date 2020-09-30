New demand for Pre-K tutors amid pandemic

”It’s soared. Soared through the roof,” said Weisberg. “We have a lot of calls coming in to help younger students individually. You can go all the way back to Plato and Socrates. They learned one-on-one. That’s the classical learning style and that’s always been the most effective way to learn because a tutor can zero in on what your learning style is - if you’re an auditory learner, if you’re a kinesthetic learner, if you’re a visual learner.”