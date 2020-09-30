Palm Beach County mask mandate still in place

Although the state of Florida has moved into Phase Three of the governor’s reopening plan, Palm Beach County’s mask mandate remains in effect.
According to the latest executive order that was issued on Tuesday, facial coverings must be worn out in public when social distancing isn't possible, inside local businesses, government buildings and while using county transportation.
In response to the governor's executive order, Palm County can no longer fine individuals for refusing to wear face masks. However, business owners can still face fines from the Covid-19 Compliance team if their customers do not wear face masks.
The mask mandate will remain in effect until the local State of Emergency is lifted.
Scripps Only Content 2020