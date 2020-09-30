'State of Hunger' town hall discussion held in Palm Beach County

“A lack of access to reliable, healthy nutrition can cause poor health outcomes, can hold back our children’s development, and can force people to make difficult decisions between food and other necessary expenses, like healthcare,” said Commissioner Nikki Fried of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. “Our department is as committed as ever to filling the hunger gap for 3 million Floridians. We’re asking everyone to take action and help their fellow Floridians facing food insecurity, one meal at a time.”