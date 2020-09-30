'State of Hunger' town hall discussion held in Palm Beach County

Palm Beach County community leaders came together Wednesday its first “State of Hunger” town hall discussion.
The conference was held virtually to highlight the increasing need for hunger relief in South Florida.
The Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners, through its Community Services Department (CSD), is providing direct assistance for food to eligible residents of Palm Beach County under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Palm Beach County will issue pre-paid debit cards to approved residents to purchase food.
Eligible residents who experienced a loss of income as a direct result of COVID-19 and who are at or below 140% Area Median Income (AMI) may apply.
The one-time benefit allowance is based on household size and maximum amounts is listed.
Only one card will be given out per household, and all expenditures must be made by December 30, 2020.
“A lack of access to reliable, healthy nutrition can cause poor health outcomes, can hold back our children’s development, and can force people to make difficult decisions between food and other necessary expenses, like healthcare,” said Commissioner Nikki Fried of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. “Our department is as committed as ever to filling the hunger gap for 3 million Floridians. We’re asking everyone to take action and help their fellow Floridians facing food insecurity, one meal at a time.”
Trinity United Methodist Church in West Palm Beach is also meeting the need.
Every Tuesday and Friday morning from 6 to 8 a.m. school-age children are encouraged to stop by the church and enjoy a free grab and go meal.
Trinity United Methodist Church is located at 1401 9th Street in West Palm Beach.
An interactive tool using Google Maps to help people easily locate free food and hot meals in Palm Beach County. This online tool was created by United Way of Palm Beach County to connect individuals seeking food resources to sites near them.
United Way updates the information listed on this map weekly.
Please visit https://unitedwaypbc.org/hunger/ to view the map.
Scripps Only Content 2020