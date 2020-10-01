Fla. unveils new number to anonymously report crimes

Florida's attorney general has unveiled a new statewide phone number for citizens to anonymously report crime tips.
Attorney General Ashley Moody said Thursday that anyone can report tips about a crime from anywhere in the state by dialing **TIPS (8477).
Previously, each of Florida's 27 regional Crime Stoppers used separate local phone numbers. Dialing the new number from any cellphone in the state will automatically route the caller to the Crime Stoppers in the region where the call is generated.
"Crime Stoppers is a shining example of how we can work together toward this vital goal," Moody said in a video announcing the new number. "Crime Stoppers is a proven program with a decades-long track record of helping law enforcement catch dangerous criminals and protect vulnerable communities."
Moddy called it "the first of its kind in the nation."She said callers can remain completely anonymous.
"This streamlined, easy-to-remember number will present Floridians greater opportunities to anonymously report on crimes statewide, no matter their location," she said.
