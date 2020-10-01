Florida's newly reported deaths diminish to 129; new cases rise to 2,628

Four European nations are in the top 11 as cases are surging on the continent. The United Kingdom reported 71 additional deaths for 42,143 in fifth place with the record daily high 1,172, as well as 7,108 cases one day after a record 7,143. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter and reached 919 in one day, reported 19 deaths. No. 8 France announced 63 deaths, as well as 12,845 cases with the record 16,096 on Thursday. Spain reported 177 deaths and is in ninth place in deaths, just 165 behind France, as well as 11,016 cases, behind the record 11,588 on Sept. 18.