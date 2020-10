Florida voters deadline to register to vote is Oct. 5

We appreciate the patience that the public has shown while we continue to work to increase the convenience for customers, while also prioritizing the health and safety of Floridians and FLHSMV members. In Palm Beach County, however, the local tax collector is responsible for operating the driver license offices. Registering at a driver license office is only one of the ways Floridians can register to vote. There are a number of other options for Floridians to register, shown here [dos.myflorida.com] , including online at the Department of State's website [registertovoteflorida.gov] , or by filling out a Florida Voter Registration Application [dos.myflorida.com] and submitting it to their local supervisor of elections.