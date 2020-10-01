Florida voters deadline to register to vote is Oct. 5

Florida voters must be registered by Oct. 5 in order to vote in the upcoming General Election.
However, some new Palm Beach County residents are voicing concerns when booking an appointment to get a Florida driver's license with limited availability.
Palm Beach County Board of Elections Supervisor Wendy Link said there are additional options available.
“They can use their social security number,” said Wendy Link.
According to the Florida Department of State website, voters can still use the online system to prefill a voter registration application form.
However, the registrant will have to print, sign, and then mail or deliver their completed voter registration application to the county's Supervisor of Elections’ Office.
The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles responded to WPTV with the following statement:
