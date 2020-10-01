MCSO: Burglars who caused ‘havoc’ statewide captured in Martin County

Detectives say a group of men who posed as landscapers, contractors, utility workers, and more to prey on innocent victims around the state for years have been captured in Martin County.
According to the Martin County Sheriff's Office, John Eric Thompson, 29, Nikko Gigolo Thompson, 28, and Tom Bimbo, 56, went to a woman's home on Wednesday, claiming to be from a fence company.
They distracted the victim, a senior citizen, and managed to get inside her home to steal jewelry and heirlooms.
After the crime, the victim suspected something was wrong and called the sheriff's office.
Thanks to her providing descriptions of the men and their vehicle, deputies and detectives were able to swarm the area, locate the car, and pull the men over. The sheriff's office said they found more than 40 pieces of stolen jewelry inside the vehicle.
Detectives said this group of "distraction burglars" are suspected of targeting people across the state for years, typically senior citizens.
In most of the cases, the suspects posed as fence repairmen, landscapers, tree trimmers, surveyors, utility workers, fake contractors, or even ordinary citizens claiming they were looking for a lost dog or missing child.
While one of the men distracted a homeowner, the others slipped into the house to steal money, jewelry, or family heirlooms, detectives said.
"We would like to applaud the victim in this case for her quick thinking and subsequent phone call to MCSO," the sheriff's office wrote in a Facebook post. "That was all our deputies and detectives needed to put an end to this trail of statewide havoc that these criminals have carved out for many months."
If you recognize the men and feel you were victimized by them, call the Martin County Sheriff's Office at 772-220-7000.
The suspects are facing charges of occupied burglary and grand theft.
