Pandemic forces more virtual events for breast cancer patients

Stephanie Carroll was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer in 2013.
"For me, when I was diagnosed, the breast cancer had already traveled to my bones," she said.
The cancer spread to other parts of the body and is now in her liver.
"I first have a positive attitude that I'm not going to let cancer control me," she said. "Second, I enjoy every day."
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, technology is at the forefront now more than ever. Events for cancer patients are now virtual.
"And what's really great about that is now it opens the audience up to a much larger audience of MBC thrivers, co-survivors, physicians and researchers all across the country," Kate Watt said.
Watt, regional vice president for Susan G. Komen, said the organization is an advocate helping metastatic breast cancer patients.
"We're going to have several thousand women in Palm Beach County diagnosed and we lose about 400 women every year to metastatic disease in Palm Beach County," Watt said.
Watt said more money is needed for research and the treatment assistance program.
"The cost of cancer is huge," she said.
But, Carroll has an important message.
"Breast cancer doesn't have to overtake our lives," she said.
