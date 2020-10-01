Police: Man stabbed ex-girlfriend multiple times outside Walmart

A man stabbed his ex-girlfriend multiple times while she was sitting in her car in a Walmart parking lot, police said.
The stabbing occurred about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday as the victim was on her break in the parking lot of the Walmart on Southwest Gatlin Boulevard.
Port St. Lucie police Sgt. Keith Boham said Terrel Strong parked his car next to hers, opened the passenger-side door of her car and started stabbing her repeatedly.
The victim then ran inside the Walmart liquor store for help. She was taken to a hospital to be treated for her stab wounds but was expected to survive.
Strong, 26, faces charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery and burglary.
