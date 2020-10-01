3-year-old girl not dead following hit-and-run in West Palm Beach, police clarify

"The three-year-old is not deceased and remains in critical condition. Our detective received a call earlier this morning from Victim Services, which was incorrect. One of our officers went to the hospital to check on the status of the three year old confirming she is alive.



Apparently a 7-year-old sibling told Victim Services the three-year-old passed away, and that incorrect information was passed along to our detective.



I apologize for the misinformation."