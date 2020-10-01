3-year-old girl passes away following hit-and-run in West Palm Beach

A 3-year-old girl has tragically passed away just days after a hit-and-run crash in West Palm Beach claimed the life of her pregnant mother.
Police said Jessica Guzman passed away on Thursday.
According to investigators, a Honda Odyssey driven by a Hispanic woman backed over Catarina Reymundo Marcos, 34, and Guzman around 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 3800 block of Pinewood Avenue.
The driver took off and the vehicle was located about three hours later.
As of Thursday, the driver has not been caught and police are still searching for a person of interest in the case, Priscila Nicolas Antonio, 39.
Police said Nicolas Antonio is the registered owner of the vehicle and may have been the driver.
Following the crash, the victims were taken to St. Mary's Medical Center, where Marcos was pronounced dead.
Guzman was in critical condition with a traumatic brain injury, but tragically passed away on Thursday.
Marcos' fetus survived following an emergency Caesarean section, but remains in critical and life-threatening condition, according to police.
If you have any information that can help investigators, call the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900.
