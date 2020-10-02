Changes likely ahead for Trump campaign after coronavirus diagnosis

Now that President Donald Trump has tested positive for the coronavirus, one Republican strategist in Palm Beach Gardens expects changes for the Trump campaign.
"I would not be surprised if President Trump's campaign arranges multiple rallies, get well rallies, all over the country," Larry Casey said.
The president is now likely in a 14-day period of isolation, leaving him unable to attend any rallies in person.
"We do know that probably most people are infectious for about 10 days, usually starting a day or two before they develop symptoms and then lasting for several days after the symptoms have gone," Dr. David Dodson, an infectious disease specialist in West Palm Beach, told WPTV.
Dodson said Trump, 74, is at a higher risk with COVID-19 because of his age.
The next presidential debate is scheduled for Oct. 15 in Miami, right near the end of any isolation period.
"He will participate in the next debate," Casey said. "It may be a virtual debate. It might be a live debate. It depends on the testing of the president and how he comes out of this."
