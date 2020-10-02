Families looking forward to Halloween without restrictions

Palm Beach County announced Friday they will not restrict Halloween throughout the county this year.
Laquida Wilson and her son Hakeem are looking forward to Halloween.
"I just take him to a big function. I don't like to take him door-to-door," she said.
Families that take their kids to Halloween parties, haunted houses, or go door-to-door won't face any restrictions.
"Certainly we're not that, I'm aware will have any restrictions on that type of activity and nor do I think we're empowered to at this point," Palm Beach County Mayor David Kerner said.
Mayor Kerner said it's up to families to decide what they're comfortable with.
"I don't know what Halloween looks like, but I know if I'm a parent and I don't feel comfortable I shouldn't have my child out in that particular setting," he said.
It was announced Friday the county's daily lab positivity rate for COVID-19 is 2.4%. Dr. Dodson, an infectious disease specialist, said in his opinion this is not the year to hold Halloween as we did in the past.
"This year might be a good year to hold back and just do very low-risk events, either virtual or otherwise, rather than in-person trick or treating," he said.
Halloween falls on a Saturday this year. Wilson said a Halloween party works for her.
"I have four kids and I want them all to be together. I like supervising them," she said.
Scripps Only Content 2020