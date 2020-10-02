Florida’s additional coronavirus deaths subside to 110; cases up 2,658

In Thursday's report, Florida's first-time daily infection rate of all tested was 4.65 percent from 5.01 the day before, a two-week low of 4.03 four days ago and a high of 5.85 on Sept. 21, which is among 3 days above 5 percent over two weeks. Palm Beach County's rate increased to 4.26 percent from 3.10, compared with 2.13 percent three days ago that was among the lowest in several months. The high of 6.81 on Sept. 21 was the only time it was above 5 percent over 14 days. The state's total daily positivity rate for all tests declined to 5.98 percent on 65,474 tests reported by labs to the state Wednesday from 6.35 on 44,810 the day before. The two-week low was 5.33 percent on Sept. 17 and the high was 7.54 on Sept. 21. Only 20,988 tests were reported three days ago and the record test total was 142,964 July 11. In Palm Beach County there were 165 residents positive on 3,876 total tested.