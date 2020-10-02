Florida's first-time infection rate under 4%, Palm Beach County below 3%

Four European nations are in the top 11 as cases are surging on the continent. The United Kingdom reported 59 additional deaths for 42,202 in fifth place with the record daily high 1,172, as well as 6,914 cases two days after record 7,143. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter and reached 919 in one day, reported 24 deaths and 2,548 cases, which is the highest since 3,022 on April 24. No. 8 France announced 63 deaths, as well as 13,970 cases with the record 16,096 last week. Spain reported 182 deaths and is in ninth place in deaths, just 46 behind France, as well as 9,419 cases, behind the record 11,588 last month.