LIVE: Palm Beach County leaders give coronavirus update

Palm Beach County leaders on Friday are giving an update on their response to the deadly coronavirus pandemic.
Mayor Dave Kerner is joined by county officials at a news conference.
Dr. Alina Alonso, the health director for Palm Beach County, said the county's daily lab positivity rate for COVID-19 is 2.4%, which is lower than the state's daily lab positivity rate of 3.7%.
Health officials aim to keep that rate below 5% because that allows for more effecitive contact tracing.
Dr. Alonso said Palm Beach County is said more than 50% of new COVID-19 cases in the county are in the 15 to 44 age range.
"The biggest component of that are the university students," Alonso said. "They're not catching it on the campus. They're catching it by going out and going to the bars, going to the nightclubs, tailgate parties, whatever parties, house parties that they're going to."
Alonso urged residents to continue practicing safety measures like wearing face coverings, social distancing, washing your hands frequently, and avoiding crowded places that puts you in close contact with others.
"You are now the most important agent in keeping the spread of this virus down," Alonso said.
Mayor Kerner said Palm Beach County will use more of its CARES Act money to mail four additional masks -- two reusable and two disposable -- to every resident in the county.
"We are just delighted and proud of how widespread this county has adopted the mask requirement," Kerner said. "The compliance with it has been awesome."
Supervisor of Elections Wendy Sartory Link reminded residents that the deadline to register to vote for the November election is Monday, Oct. 5. You can register online by clicking here, or by visiting any Supervisor of Elections office.
Sartory Link said more than 62,000 residents have already filled out and returned vote-by-mail ballots. The county sent out approximately 428,000 vote-by-mail ballots to residents.
According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, there are 46,833 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,389 coronavirus-related deaths in Palm Beach County.
