Restaurants prepare for first full weekend of 100 percent capacity

Due to the pandemic, it’s been 28 weeks since businesses have been able to operate at full capacity in South Florida.
Friday marks the first full weekend where restaurants can open without seating restrictions, but some are planning to wait a while before getting back to normal.
Salute Market in Palm Beach Garden’s is a favorite among locals however during the past six months the owners have struggled to keep the lights on and stay afloat.
The pandemic forced Michelle Lefkowitz and her husband to lay-off 90% of their employees. They are now looking forward to operating at full capacity.
"We’re just happy to have our inside back," Lefkowitz said.
This all comes after the Governor moved the sate into phase three off reopening which allowed local businesses option to operate without seating restrictions.
Lefkowitz added she and her husband decided to take advantage of the opportunity to meet the needs of her customers and employees.
“I think we’ve seen from our customers they want to be in here with 100% capacity, they are ready and they want to come, and I think people are moving towards normal,” she said.
Not all restaurants are following suit. In Palm Beach Lakes at Park Avenue BBQ Grill, Owner Dean Laveallee said he appreciates the Governor lifting restrictions, but understands some customers may not feel comfortable dinning in without seating resections in place.
“We don’t want to make the customers who are choosing us now to feel uncomfortable and we don’t want to put 12 pounds in a ten-pound bag,” he said.
“Our season really starts around two weeks before Christmas so we have some time to figure this out for ourselves before we hit a panic button. The idea is not to try to make every penny this month, it’s trying to survive try to keep our employees and try to keep our customers safe."
In the meantime, Dean said he’s looking to expand the outdoor dining experience. He's currently securing permits to add three patios for outdoor seating.
Meanwhile at Salute Market, today the restaurant will be re-launching its Octoberfest menu that includes special cocktails and cuisines.
“We are super excited, we’re ready, Lefkowitz said.
