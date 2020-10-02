Tropical Depression 25 forms in Caribbean Sea

Tropical Depression 25 formed Friday morning in the northwestern Caribbean Sea, but is not expected to impact Florida.
According to the 11 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, the depression has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and is moving northwest at 9 mph.
The NHC said the depression will move west and impact the Yucatan Peninsula on Saturday before moving into the Gulf of Mexico. Tropical storm watches and warnings are now in effect for parts of the Yucatan Peninsula.
Some strengthening is forecast, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm by Saturday morning.
According to WPTV First Alert Meteorologist Kahtia Hall, computer models keep this system away from Florida.
