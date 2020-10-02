Tropical Depression 25 strengthens to Tropical Storm Gamma

Tropical Depression 25 formed Friday morning in the northwestern Caribbean Sea and strengthened into Tropical Storm Gamma on Friday night.
According to the 8 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, the depression has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and is moving northwest at 9 mph.
Gamma is moving toward the northwest near 9 mph, and a gradual turn toward the north-northwest with a decrease in forward speed is expected over the next couple of days.
On the forecast track, the center of the tropical cyclone should be near the northeastern Yucatan Peninsula on Saturday.
According to WPTV First Alert Meteorologist Kahtia Hall, computer models keep this system away from Florida. However, moisture from the depression will bring us higher rain chances over the weekend.
