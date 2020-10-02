Trump campaign postpones events featuring president

Despite reports from administration officials that he was only experiencing "mild" symptoms of COVID-19 and in good spirits, President Donald Trump did not appear on a 12:15 conference call which he was scheduled to host.
According to Fox News, The New York Times and NBC News, Vice President Mike Pence filled in for Trump on the call, which was to discuss COVID-19 support for vulnerable seniors.
It's unclear if it was his illness that prevented him from participating in the call.
The call was the only public event on Trump's daily schedule. Several events, including a rally in Florida, following Trump's announcement that he had contracted the virus.
In addition, Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien said Friday that all "previously announced campaign events involving the President's participation are in the process of being moved to virtual events or are being temporarily postponed."
Stepien added that all other campaign events are being considered on a "case-by-case basis" and that more information on those events would be coming in the days ahead.
The New York Times confirmed the AP's reporting on Friday that Trump was only experiencing "mild" symptoms. The Times reported that one White House official described Trump's symptoms as "cold-like." Another White House official told the Times that Trump seemed "lethargic" while at a fundraiser at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey on Thursday.
In a gaggle with reporters on Friday morning, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said that the president was in "good spirits" and was feeling energetic following his diagnosis.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell also said Trump was in "good spirits" following a phone call with the president on Friday.
First lady Melania Trump tweeted Friday morning that she was also experiencing "mild" symptoms but "overall feeling good."
The reports come as several cabinet members, including Vice President Mike Pence, tested negative for the virus on Friday morning. Republican Party Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel reported Friday that she had tested positive for COVID-19.
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, who shared a debate stage with Trump on Tuesday, will receive a COVID-19 test on Friday.
It's unclear how Trump contracted the virus, but several White House officials and Republican lawmakers have all tested positive in recent days. Adviser Hope Hicks, Sen. Mike Lee and the first lady have all tested positive in the last 24 hours. The President of the University of Notre Dame, who was at the White House on Saturday for the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, has also contracted the virus.
Trump's positive test throws another wrench into an already-chaotic election cycle. The president was forced to cancel several campaign events on Friday, and a potential quarantine could keep him off the trail for several weeks. The CDC says that for those with confirmed coronavirus cases, isolation is necessary for 10 to 20 days.
As of Friday, there were 32 days remaining ahead of the 2020 election on Nov. 3.
