Families looking forward to Halloween without restrictions

Palm Beach County leaders announced Friday they will not restrict Halloween throughout the county this year.
Laquida Wilson and her son, Hakeem, are looking forward to Halloween.
"I just take him to a big function. I don't like to take him door-to-door," she said.
Families who take their kids to Halloween parties, haunted houses or go door-to-door won't face any restrictions.
"Certainly we're not, that I'm aware of, will have any restrictions on that type of activity, nor do I think we're empowered to at this point," Palm Beach County Mayor Dave Kerner said.
Kerner said it's up to families to decide their comfort level.
"I don't know what Halloween looks like, but I know if I'm a parent and I don't feel comfortable, I shouldn't have my child out in that particular setting," he said.
It was announced Friday the county's daily lab positivity rate for COVID-19 is 2.4%. Dr. David Dodson, an infectious disease specialist, said that, in his opinion, this is not the year to hold Halloween like in the past.
"This year might be a good year to hold back and just do very low-risk events, either virtual or otherwise, rather than in-person trick-or-treating," he said.
Halloween falls on a Saturday this year. Wilson said a Halloween party works for her.
"I have four kids and I want them all to be together," she said. "I like supervising them."
