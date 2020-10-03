Man shot and killed in West Palm Beach, police investigating

One person is dead after a shooting Saturday afternoon in West Palm Beach.
Police say they responded to a 911 call regarding gunshots along the 5500 block of North Haverhill Road at 2:15 p.m. inside the Parkside Residences complex.
When officers arrived they located a man suffering from gunshot wound(s).
Officers attempted CPR but the man died as a result of his injuries.
At this time, investigators believe this was a targeted attack.
Investigators are speaking with potential witnesses at the scene.
Anyone with information about this fatal shooting is asked to call West Palm Beach police at 561-822-1900 or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.
