Owners of Midas Auto Repair hold benefit for customer battling cancer

The owner of Midas, off of Military Trail in West Palm Beach, held a benefit for a customer whose wife has been fighting esophageal cancer on Saturday.
The event featured a blood drive, car show and included food trucks, prizes and giveaways.
The woman's husband, who is a Rod Steward impersonator, says he was astonished when Ron, the owner of Midas, wanted to throw the fundraiser.
“It was, to use a British term, Gobsmacked, I what you want to do something out of your own heart, just for Kelly?” George Orr said.
Owner Ron Katz said, “It’s something that my partner and I like to do a lot which is to help the community.”
Oil changes on Saturday contributed a $20 donation and 10% of all proceeds of the day went to this special cause.
If you'd like to contribute to their GoFundMe page, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/kellys-valiant-fight.
