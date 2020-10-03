Soaking rains flood parts of the Treasure Coast

Rain continues to create concern for many living on the Treasure Coast.
On Gomez Ave. in Hobe Sound, the drive home is impassable in spots.
"This is a mess," Tine Shipman, who lives nearby, said. "I feel so sorry for the people here."
One sign created by a resident posted to their mailbox reads, "Slow, no-wake zone."
"I've been sitting in with my laptop looking at the radar," Bob Brandstatter said. "I'm thinking, why is it still raining?"
Brandstatter has lived in his home for nearly 40 years.
He said the area around Sandcastle Circle has been flooded for days.
"I can't go anywhere," Brandstatter said. "I'm down to one frozen pizza."
The flooding is deep enough that Alex Oteifa, 13, and his buddy Andrew are able to skimboard in the streets.
"I like it a lot more than just staying inside," Oteifa said. "Especially when the water gets up this high."
Brandstatter said he hopes the noisy water pump in his backyard will remove the water quickly.
"Nobody is giving you any information," Brandstatter said. "Of course, you can't call anybody and get a human being. You get an answering machine. It says, 'Give your name, number and where you live.'"
