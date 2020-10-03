Taggart gets first win at FAU in season opener

October 3, 2020 at 9:35 PM EDT - Updated October 3 at 9:45 PM

Nick Tronti accounted for three touchdowns, coach Willie Taggart collected his first win at Florida Atlantic and the Owls started their season with a 21-17 win over Charlotte in a Conference USA opener.

Trailing 10-0, Tronti broke loose for a 49-yard touchdown run midway through the third quarter and then tossed a 25-yard touchdown pass to Logan Peterson.

Florida Atlantic tight end Logan Peterson celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Charlotte, Oct. 3, 2020, at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Fla. The Owls beat the 49ers 21-17.
The Owls (1-0, 1-0) forced a fumble on the next series, and Tronti connected with T.J. Chase on a 16-yard touchdown two plays later.

Tre Harbison III bulled in from the 1 for Charlotte to cap the scoring with 13 minutes left.

