Urban League of Palm Beach County holds food distribution in West Palm Beach

The Urban League of Palm Beach County hosted their third food distribution in the last three months.
Cars lined up on Saturday at the League's offices off Australian Avenue where over 70 volunteers, mostly students at Inlet Grove Community High School, helped distribute food to hundreds of families in need.
Each box contained milk, meat, fruit and more to help feed a family for a week, along with P.P.E. items including masks.
Patrick Franklin, CEO of the Urban League of Palm Beach County, says that much help is still needed in our community, “It takes a lot of people to get involved to make movement happen and it takes those not only volunteers but sponsorships to make sure that we can provide the programs and services that people need to sustain themselves right now.”
The Urban League's next food distribution will be just before Thanksgiving on Saturday, November 21.
If you would like to help, visit https://ulpbc.org/.
