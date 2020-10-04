1 dead, 4 injured in Indian River County ATV crash

One teen died and three others were injured in an ATV accident in Indian River County on Sunday.
Florida Highway Patrol says 5 Vero Beach teens, ranging from ages 13 to 15, were traveling south on 106th Avenue Sunday at 3:23 p.m. and were approaching 77th Street to travel east.
The driver of the vehicle could not successfully negotiate the curve and the vehicle overturned.
None of the occupants were wearing a safety belt at the time of the crash and one of the passengers who was seated in the bed of the quad 3 seater was ejected from the vehicle.
The 15-year-old boy was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash by Indian County Fire Rescue.
The other teens were transported to Sebastian River Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the ATV suffered serious injuries.
