2 drivers injured in head-on collision in Port St. Lucie

Two drivers were injured Sunday morning after being involved in a head-on collision in Port St. Lucie.
Police responded to the intersection of SW Plantation Terrace and SW California Boulevard and located the crash.
One driver was flown to an area hospital with serious injuries.
The other driver was taken to a local hospital by St. Lucie County Rescue with unknown injuries.
Port St. Lucie Police Traffic Homicide Investigators are on the scene conducting an investigation.
