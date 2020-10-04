FAU limits football stadium to 20% capacity for home opener

Florida Atlantic University is putting precautions in place on game days to help keep students and safe from COVID-19.
"I just started going out a couple weeks ago," said Roderick Zamora, a Florida Atlantic University alumnus.
Zamora is a season ticket holder for 2020 and said he's glad college football is back in Boca Raton, but that fans can't let their guard down.
"We've got to take precautions and we've got to take care of each other," said Zamora.
"This is the first time that we're back in a long time," said FAU fan Xiomara Serrano.
Both Zamora and Serrano admitted they didn't think there would be a 2020 season and that they feel safe at games that are being limited to 20% capacity.
Masks are also required and fans are spaced out in the stands.
"I love it because we're all here to celebrate as an FAU family," said Serrano. "Right now, we're in the middle of a pandemic and we have to be protective. We all have to be safe."
"We have always (worn) masks ever since the recommendations came out from the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)," said Zamora. "We're trying to do the right thing."
Zamora said he normally tailgates with the FAU Alumni Association inside the alumni center, but because of COVID-19, it was canceled.
FAU was originally scheduled to begin its season in September, but several games were either canceled or postponed because of the coronavirus.
