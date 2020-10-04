FAU limits football stadium to 20% capacity for home opener

Florida Atlantic University is putting precautions in place on game days to help keep students and safe from COVID-19.
"I just started going out a couple weeks ago," said Roderick Zamora, a Florida Atlantic University (FAU) alumnus.
Zamora is a season ticket holder for 2020 and said he's glad college football is back in Boca Raton, but that fans can't let their guard down.
"We've got to take precautions and we've got to take care of each other," said Zamora.
"This is the first time that we're back in a long time," said Xiomara Serrano, FAU fan.
Both Zamora and Serrano admitted they didn't think there would be a 2020 season and that they feel safe at games that are being limited to 20% capacity.
Masks are also required and fans are spaced out in the stands.
"I love it because we're all here to celebrate as an FAU family," Serrano. "Right now, we're in the middle of a pandemic and we have to be protective. We all have to be safe."
"We have always wore masks ever since the recommendations came out from the CDC," said Zamora. "We're trying to do the right thing."
Zamora said he normally tailgates with the FAU Alumni Association inside the alumni center, but because of COVID-19, it was canceled.
FAU was scheduled to play their home opener against the University of South Florida Bulls on September 26th before a Bull's player tested positive for coronavirus.
Scripps Only Content 2020