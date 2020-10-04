Florida's additional deaths diminish to 74, cases rise by 2,811

Four European nations are in the top 11 as cases are surging on the continent. The United Kingdom reported 66 additional deaths for 42,268 in fifth place with the record daily high 1,172, as well as 6,968 cases three days after record 7,143. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter and reached 919 in one day, reported 23 deaths and 2,499 one day after 2,548 cases, which is the highest since 3,022 on April 24. No. 8 France announced 136 deaths, as well as 12,148 cases with the record 16,096 last week. Spain reported 113 deaths and is in ninth place in deaths, just 69 behind France, as well as 3,722 cases one day after 9,419, behind the record 11,588 last month.