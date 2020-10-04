Florida's additional deaths subside to 43, cases' rise under 2,000

Four European nations are in the top 10 as cases are surging on the continent. The United Kingdom reported 49 additional deaths for 42,317 in fifth place with the record daily high 1,172, as well as 7,070 cases four days after record 7,143. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter and reached 919 in one day, reported 27 deaths and 2,844, which is the highest since 3,022 on April 24. No. 8 France announced 49 deaths, as well as 12,148 cases with the record 16,096 last week. Spain, which reported no data, is just 112 behind France.